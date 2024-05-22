Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,768 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after buying an additional 1,805,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,228,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,716,000 after buying an additional 1,390,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.3 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

