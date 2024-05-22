Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in State Street by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

About State Street



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

