Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $379,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,012.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.13. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

