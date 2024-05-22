PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PTC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

PTC Stock Down 0.7 %

PTC stock opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.47 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.