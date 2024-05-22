PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Cut by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

