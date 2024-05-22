QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

