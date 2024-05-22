Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 830 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

