Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.