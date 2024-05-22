Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after buying an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

