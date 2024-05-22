Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 56.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 984.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 471,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

