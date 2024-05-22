Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,693 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KE alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,573,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 180,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in KE by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 716,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 304,189 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KE by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,384,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $7,957,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BEKE shares. HSBC cut their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.