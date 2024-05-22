Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after buying an additional 1,843,333 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 699,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 520,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after buying an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 420,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

