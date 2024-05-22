Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

