Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,280,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,331,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.