Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 210.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 128,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNN stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $32.28.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Articles

