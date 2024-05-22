Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

ON opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

