Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $69.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

