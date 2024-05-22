Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $153,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 612,832 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 910.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after buying an additional 377,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after acquiring an additional 240,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of TREX opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

