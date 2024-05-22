Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,908 shares of company stock worth $15,744,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average is $281.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

