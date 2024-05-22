Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.