Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 302,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.