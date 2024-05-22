Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

