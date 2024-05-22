Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Nasdaq by 42,912.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 178,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.0 %

NDAQ stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

