Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

