Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

