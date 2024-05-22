Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,632,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 136,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.6 %

SHOO stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

