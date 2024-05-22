Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $81,798,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.87 and its 200-day moving average is $287.78.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,234 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,687,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,379,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,570,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,687,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,379,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.50, for a total value of $1,283,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,693,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,602,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $29,544,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

