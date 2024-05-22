Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

