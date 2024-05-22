Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $455.80 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $329.56 and a twelve month high of $455.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

