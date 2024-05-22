Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $176,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

