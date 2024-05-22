Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after acquiring an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Exelon by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.