Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,441 shares of company stock worth $42,749,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.