Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

