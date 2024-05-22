Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $188,486,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

