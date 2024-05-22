Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.