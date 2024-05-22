Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 10,597 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

