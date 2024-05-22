Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,788 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

