Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 367 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.