Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 430,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $32,897,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

