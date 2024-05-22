Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 535 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

