Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,254 shares of company stock worth $5,075,854. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

