Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 17,074.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

