Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,077,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,923,000 after acquiring an additional 250,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after acquiring an additional 373,097 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,631,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,794,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

