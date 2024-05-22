Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.