Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile



Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

