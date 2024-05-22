Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

