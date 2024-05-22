Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABG opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

