Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

