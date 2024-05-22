Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

