Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

